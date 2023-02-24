Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams splits from boyfriend of five years

Maisie Williams has announced her split from her boyfriend of five years Reuben Selby.

The Game of Thrones star shared the news via her Instagram story on Thursday.

The actress penned: “The end of an era. Reuben and I have decided to end our relationship.”

Maisie continued: “Since we met 5 years ago, our connection always extended deeply into our shared, and separate, creative careers… and it will continue to do so.”

“This decision is something we are so grateful or as we can protect the magic, that we can’t help but emit, whenever we put our brains together.”

“P.s no further questions, please, we must protect our children (my dog).”