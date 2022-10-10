Former TOWIE star Elliott Wright and wife Sadie expecting their second child together after heartbreaking miscarriage

Former TOWIE star Elliott Wright and his wife Sadie have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The happy news comes one year after the couple, who tied the knot in 2017, suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Sharing her pregnancy news via Instagram on Sunday, Sadie wrote: “We have hoped and we have prayed, and now we are so excited to say, another little darling is on the way 👶🏼🫶🏼✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SADIE STUART WRIGHT (@sadiestuartx)

Alongside a black-and-white photo of her and Elliot’s 3-year-old son William James kissing her baby bump, Sadie added: “Over 5 months of growing you, forever to love you.. We can’t wait to meet you our darling baby 💙💖🌈”

Michelle Keegan commented on the post: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, and her husband Mark Wright wrote: “💙💗”

Mario Falcone penned: “Congratulations to you all ❤️”, while Georgia Kousoulou added: “Aww lovely news ! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Elliott and Sadie revealed in July 2021 they had sadly suffered a miscarriage.

In an emotional statement shared via Instagram at the time, Elliott penned: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we tell you the devastating news that we had a miscarriage and lost our baby boy at 5 months on Wednesday.”

“Our hearts are broken into a million pieces and our whole world and dreams have been ripped apart.”

He continued: “We would like to thank everyone who looked after us and our beautiful baby at St Thomas’s Hospital, especially our midwife Camella… having you by our side helped us more than you could possibly know.”

“We really thank you for all your condolences at this terribly sad time but ask for privacy as family whilst we grieve the loss of our beautiful baby boy.”

Elliott is also dad to 15-year-old Elliott Jnr, and 13-year-old Olivia from his previous marriage.