Former Love Island contestant reveals ‘secret room’ in the villa – which viewers never see

Olivia Hawkins has revealed there’s a “secret room” in the Love Island villa, which viewers never see.

The 27-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show.

The ring girl struck up a romance with Maxwell Samuda during Casa Amor; however, the couple split just weeks after leaving the villa.

Speaking to The UK Sun, Olivia revealed: “There is a room you don’t see called the ‘Zoom Room’.”

“It’s where you can go and speak to a member of the welfare team on Zoom. You can go there and chat to them whenever you want off camera, and it’s great to have it.”

The ring girl also opened up about the behind-the-scenes chaos of recouplings, which never made it to air.

She said: “When we were filming in South Africa, it was really windy, so everything would be flying everywhere.”

Olivia continued: “We would be filming the recouplings around the firepit and the producers would be having to run in and rearrange all the pillows on the sofa and everything because it was all being blown away. The public wasn’t able to see any of that!”

The ring girl also denied that the Love Island production team direct contestants’ conversations.

“They don’t tell you what to say or do,” the reality star said.

“I wouldn’t be able to be told what to say! It’s all really organic and natural, although obviously they have to make sure the storylines run so it makes sense to the viewers but they don’t really intervene.”

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.