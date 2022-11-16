Former I’m A Celeb star SLAMS Ant and Dec for making online abuse ‘worse’ with recurring joke

“Ant and Dec made that even worse and played on it, I got so much hate from people who didn’t know me. It got to the point where I took my MBE title off Instagram because it made me feel so ashamed.” “For the time being I’m using PLY – for Paralympian – but I shouldn’t have to, I should feel proud of what I have achieved.”

Asked whether she had received an apology from Ant and Dec, Hollie revealed: “No, I haven’t. You know that you are ‘fair game’ on the show but it would have been better if they said, ‘She didn’t mean it like that.'”

“Unfortunately, when you go on these shows you expose yourself and online trolls are very hurtful.”

Hollie, who received her MBE as part of the 2017 New Year Honours list, revealed she was instructed to introduce herself as “Hollie Arnold MBE” by the camera crew.

“Whenever we were filming I was told to introduce myself with my title,” she said. “Because I had never been on a TV show before, I thought I had to say it again.”

“It made me look like I go around flaunting my MBE, which I don’t,” Hollie reflected. “It was completely taken out of perspective.”

The 28-year-old revealed Sir Mo Farah nearly introduced himself with his honorary title as well, explaining: “Shane Richie accidentally interrupted him so he didn’t get to say his full name and title.”

“I thought I would have needed to because no one knew who I was – I’m not a major celebrity like Shane Richie or Beverly Callard.”

“I do wish I could take that back knowing I didn’t need to say what I was told to say.”