Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Former I’m A Celeb star SLAMS Ant and Dec for making online abuse ‘worse’ with recurring joke

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Hollie Arnold has slammed Ant and Dec for making online abuse “worse” with a recurring joke.

In 2020, the 28-year-old made history as the first disabled star to appear on the show.

The presenting duo, who are known for making a gag and running with it for the duration of the series, made one out of Hollie using her MBE title to introduce herself to her fellow campmates.

From Lifted Entertainment

Hollie claims she has received hurtful comments because of the recurring joke which made her feel “ashamed”.

She told The UK Sun: “I received so much abuse and read all of this horrible nonsense online. People thought I was above myself but I’m literally the most chilled and laidback person ever.”

Ad
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us