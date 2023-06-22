Former Hollyoaks star Frankie Hough killed in car crash while pregnant

Former Hollyoaks star Frankie Hough has tragically been killed in a car crash.

According to The UK Mirror, the 38-year-old actress was travelling with her two young sons and nephew when she was struck by a speeding vehicle.

The soap star, who was 18 weeks pregnant, and the three passengers were all transported to hospital via air.

It is understood that her son Tommy, 9, and nephew Tobias, 4, were put into induced comas.

Frankie, who played Jess Holt in Hollyoaks, sadly passed away.

The incident took place on May 14, but the news of Frankie’s death was only announced publicly by her co-star Paul Danan on social media on Wednesday.

Paul, who played Frankie’s on-screen boyfriend, wrote: “I just heard the most shocking upsetting news I’ve heard in such a long time. Another good good friend who was such a special person has sadly passed away while carrying her unborn baby and her 2 little boys and nephew who were in the car too.”

“They had a terrible car accident. She was driving on the M66 when a car must have crashed in to them, extremely dangerously! the driver has been charged.”

“This wonderful actress played the character ‘Jess’ alongside me for nearly 4 years in @hollyoaksofficial her real name is Frankie Hough and i adored her. I feel so lost right now. #RIPFranki 🙏”