Faye Winter shares update after finding a lump on her breast

Faye Winter has shared an update after finding a lump on her breast.

Earlier this week, the Love Island star took to her Instagram Stories to urge fans to check their breasts after she discovered the lump while applying sun cream.

After seeing a doctor, the 27-year-old was referred to have a mammogram and ultrasound to make sure everything was ok.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening, Faye shared an update on her scare with her 1.2 million followers.

The Devon beauty said: “Little update, today went well!!!! happy tears all round!”

“Again thank you for all your messages and remember to check your boobies, I will jump on later to update all in all.”

The Love Island star later returned to her Stories, and said: “I just thought I’d let you know what it is, where it is – I have a lump here [gesturing to beneath her armpit, I can literally feel it now.”

Faye continued: “Basically, it is an inflamed lymph gland, which is about 3mm big – which doesn’t even sound that big, but I swear it’s like big.”

“They would only start worrying about it if it was 10mm big. So, you don’t need to worry about it, it’s all great.”

“But the amount of you that messaged me and said you checked your boobs yesterday or the day before, and you are going to the doctors – that is all I could ever have wished for.”

“I’ll be brutally honest. I never ever ever, ever ever before checked my Titty McGees. It was just one of those things. And it wasn’t until I put sun cream on that I was like ‘girls! Can you feel my boob please?'”

“Then it just played on my mind all month,” Faye continued.

“I knew that it was gonna be nothing, but it was just that it replayed on my mind and I was just like in own little bubble doing what I wanted to do until I got some answers.”

“It’s just that niggling in the back of your head, and the amount of you that messaged me and said you fully understand this – I feel like it’s really put my mind at ease and given me a bit of reassurance, because I really felt like I was letting you guys down.”

“I’m back now. Just make sure you check your Titty McGees, because they deserve it.”

Earlier this week, Faye told her Instagram followers: “I know that a lot of you have noticed that I have been quite quiet on here, especially since my girls holiday when you guys were like ‘where’s all [my] content.’”

“I didn’t want to let anyone in too soon and I didn’t feel like there was a right time to speak to you guys but I feel like today is probably the day for it. If one person has a check today then I will be so happy.”

“I was putting my sun cream and I went ‘ooh, what is she, she is knew to my body.’ And I found a little lump.”

“So I went to my doctors and two weeks ago and they referred me and I’m going to have a mammogram and an ultrasound and make sure everything’s OK and make sure it’s nothing sinister.”

“I’m sure it’s nothing and it’s just a cyst or something but it has played on my mind and I haven’t really been able to get it out of my mind which is fine.”

Sharing an update with her followers, Faye wrote: “Thank you all for the support today. I’m going back to hospital on Thursday. Will keep you all updated.”

“I’m just going to leave this link here for anyone that needs to know how to check or what to look out for. Love you all.”

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.