Famous faces show their support for Holly Willoughby as she breaks her social media silence

A host of famous faces have shown their support for Holly Willoughby, after she broke her social media silence for the first time since quitting This Morning.

Well-known stars like Nicole Appleton, Olivia Jade Atwood and Clodagh McKenna were in the comments applauding the 42-year-old, ahead of her TV comeback this weekend.

In her Instagram post, Holly shared a picture of the Dancing On Ice script alongside the caption: “And so it begins…⛸️😊xx”

Holly’s BFF and former All Saints band member Nicole Appleton wrote: “I can’t wait! Whoo hoo!!🤲❤️😘😘xx.”

Love Island OG Olivia Jade Atwood commented a bunch of heart eye emojis to show her support, while Irish chef Clodagh McKenna wrote: “The QUEEN is back 💖💖💖💖💖💖.”

Holly’s return to Dancing On Ice this weekend will mark her first time back on our screens since she quit This Morning in October.

The presenter announced her immediate departure from the show after a plot to kidnap and murder her was exposed by the Met Police.

While there were fears Holly would never return to broadcasting, she agreed to return to Dancing On Ice after a secret meeting with her new co-host Stephen Mulhern – who has replaced Phillip Schofield.

Holly and Stephen go way back, as they previously hosted ITV children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, which was later named Holly And Stephen’s Saturday Shakedown, in the early 2000s.

A source told MailOnline: “They pretty much started together so it is really quite special that two decades later he is at Holly’s side after what has been such a difficult time.”

“He’s the comfort blanket that she needed to keep her calm about ­coming back, especially given they started their telly careers together.”

It’s understood Holly has been offered heightened security on set, and insiders have claimed she’s signed a one-year rolling contract – giving her the option to step back next year.

In November, Gavin Plumb pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police in October, who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter.

The security guard appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter.

According to The Sun, the man appeared in court again on November 3rd and denied soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was found in possession of dangerous weapons and made a “restraint kit”.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of June 24th, 2024, and remanded Mr Plumb in custody. The trial is expected to last two weeks.