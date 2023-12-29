This is what Holly Willoughby was offered to return to Dancing On Ice after kidnap scare

Holly Willoughby will be returning to host Dancing On Ice in January alongside her new co-host Stephen Mulhern.

Following weeks of speculation, ITV has confirmed the TV presenter will be back on our screens in the new year, after announcing her shock exit from This Morning.

According to The Sun, bosses have offered Holly heightened security on set, after she was left terrified by an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her in October.

The publication has also claimed that Holly has signed a one-year “rolling contract”, with an option to step back next year in case she wants a longer break.

A TV source said: “Everyone is absolutely delighted Holly has decided to return — she’s such an integral and popular part of Dancing On Ice.

“Holly feels happy and energised and new co-host Stephen is thrilled she’s on board. He’s sent a supportive message already.”

“Stephen signing up to the show was really what swayed it, and it’s obvious that Holly is already feeling more relaxed about being back on screens as she will be stood by a close friend.”

“He’s the comfort blanket that she needed to keep her calm about ­coming back, especially given they started their telly careers together.”

“Bosses have been working hard to ensure she feels completely secure, trying not to put any pressure on all while making sure she knows they are ready to support her every step of the way,” the insider added.

Since the alleged plot to kidnap and murder her was revealed, Holly has been holed up at the home she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and eight-year-old Chester.

In November, Gavin Plumb pleaded not guilty to charges relating to an alleged plot to kidnap and murder Holly.

The 36-year-old man was arrested by police in October, who allegedly found “sinister messages” threatening to kidnap and “seriously harm” the TV presenter.

The security guard appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in October and was accused of multiple offences – including soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was accused of allegedly contacting a ‘hitman’ in the US in order to carry out his plan against the British presenter.

According to The Sun, the man appeared in court on November 3rd and denied soliciting to commit murder and incitement to commit kidnap.

Mr. Plumb was found in possession of dangerous weapons and made a “restraint kit”.

The publication also reported that the charge sheet said that Mr. Plumb encouraged the hitman to travel from the US to the UK.

Judge Mary Loram KC set a trial date of June 24th, 2024, and remanded Mr Plumb in custody. The trial is expected to last two weeks.