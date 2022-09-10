EXCLUSIVE! Popular I’m A Celeb campmate reveals whether they’ll appear on the All Stars spin-off

Frankie Bridge has teased whether she’ll appear on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars spin-off.

The Saturdays star placed third on the 2021 series of the hit show, which took place in Gwrych Castle in Wales due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Five years earlier, her footballer husband Wayne Bridge entered the jungle, but was eighth to be eliminated.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media New Season launch, Frankie admitted she only appeared on the show because it was filmed in Wales.

“You know what, the reason I did it last year was because it was in Wales. For me, the thought of being on the other side of the world to the boys just didn’t sit right with me.”

“It was hard enough being in Wales, which is like six hours away,” she explained.

“It’s one of those things that’s kind of a rite of passage in my industry, to do Strictly Come Dancing or I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here… and I felt like it was my time to enter the jungle, because it was in Wales,” Frankie told us.

“I didn’t realise how blooming cold it would be. I was freezing all day every day.”

“You get given two sets of clothes every day, I slept in my two sets every day,” The Saturdays star revealed.

Frankie then teased whether she would appear on the All Stars spin-off, which is set to air on our TV screens next year.

“So if All Stars was in Australia… I would maybe consider it because it would actually be hot.”

“But then, you have to contend with all the scary animals just in everyday life rather than just in a trial.”

It is thought that the highly anticipated spin-off series will be filmed in South Africa and air in 2023, following the regular series which airs annually towards the end of the year.

The spin-off show is rumoured to be a slightly shorter two weeks, as opposed to it’s the usual structure of three weeks.

The spin-off will reportedly see other iconic contestants such as Myleene Klass, Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder return to the jungle.

EastEnders’ Dean Gaffney and Paul Burrell are also thought to be joining the line-up.

Iconic socialite Lady C, who appeared on the show in 2015, and 2017 contestant, boxer Amir Khan are also tipped for the show.

When the show was announced, a source told MailOnline: “The team behind I’m A Celebrity are making a brand new spin off of the hit series featuring the most loved, favourite campmates from previous years.”

“The campmates will be doing trials and living in the camp environment, but with fresh and exciting new twists, and they will have a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal votes and challenges.”

“The new edition is likely to air in 2023 but before that viewers will get to enjoy the show’s much anticipated return to Australia in November.”