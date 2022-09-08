Frankie Bridge teases reality show with footballer husband Wayne

Frankie Bridge has teased a reality show with her footballer husband Wayne.

The Saturdays star and the footballer began dating back in 2010, and got engaged in 2013.

The couple, who share two sons Parker and Carter, tied-the-knot one year later in a lavish ceremony in Bedfordshire.

Speaking at the Virgin Media New Season launch, Frankie revealed she “thinks it would be fun” to do something TV-related with her hubby.

Asked whether they would consider a TV stint similar to other famous couples such as Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, and Marvin and Rochelle Humes, The Saturdays singer said: “Yeah, probably. I don’t see why not.”

“[Wayne]’s just not very comfortable with stuff like that. It’s not really his bag.”

“Ruth and Eamonn – that’s what they’ve always done, Marvin and Rochelle – Marvin’s always kind of been on TV,” she continued.

“For Wayne, it’s just not a place where he feels that comfortable. But I would definitely do it if it happened.”

“I think it would be fun to do something together.”