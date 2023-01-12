EXCLUSIVE! Love Island star Luca Bish set to appear on another TV show

Love Island star Luca Bish is set to appear on another TV show.

The fishmonger found fame on the 2022 series of the popular dating show, finishing in second place overall with his then-girlfriend Gemma Owen.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media Television Spring Launch, the 23-year-old revealed he will be back on our TV screens later this year.

He told us: “I’ll be back on TV screens. I’m not sure when, I’m not allowed to say what or when, but there is something coming up.”

When asked would he ever go on another dating show, such as Celebs Go Dating, Luca replied: “Nah probably not. I’d rather [my next relationship] be private but not secret.”

“Whoever I’m with next, I’d rather it be more natural and just meet someone wherever rather than do it on a TV show again.”

Luca has been single since his split from Gemma in November.

The reality star said at the launch: “I always tried to keep it private, the stuff with Gemma and the breakup. I try to keep that all under wraps and be as respectful as I can.”

Goss.ie also asked Luca if he’s ready to return to the dating scene, to which he replied: “You know what, I’m just trying to focus on myself and my career.”

“Know what I want to do and get to it, and then worry about that [dating]. For me at the minute, I want to put myself first and then think about someone else.”

