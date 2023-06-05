Everything you need to know about the 2023 summer series of Love Island

The 2023 summer series of Love Island premieres tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

The Islanders must do their best to flirt, date and couple up in a bid to avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Island.

With new arrivals, heads may turn, while others will prove their true feelings. From romance and heart-to-hearts, to betrayal, bombshells and broken hearts, there’s never a dull moment in the ultimate search for love.

More texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges await the lovestruck Islanders, meaning there’ll be plenty for them to dish the dirt on in the Beach Hut.

Twists and turns will follow every step of the way, with shock recouplings, unexpected breakups and dramatic dumpings.

As the couples attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the public – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners for Summer 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season below:

The location

The singletons will move into a luxury villa in Majorca for their summer of love.

The host

Maya Jama will host the upcoming series of Love Island.

The popular presenter made her hosting debut on the show earlier this year, taking over from Laura Whitmore.

Laura’s husband Iain Stirling will return to voiceover each and every episode of the much-loved format.

The first bombshell

Zachariah Noble will reportedly enter the Love Island villa at the end of tonight’s show as a bombshell.

According to The UK Sun, bosses sent Zachariah in after the first coupling up of the season, in the hopes he will target a less loved-up couple.

A source told the publication: “With viewers choosing which girl they wanted to pair with which boy, there was potential that someone wouldn’t be too happy with their lot.”

“So this year bosses didn’t nail down who the first bombshell would be until they’d seen how the first coupling up played out.”

“Zachariah was deemed to be the perfect new arrival to cause mayhem. As well as being a great lad, he is stunning to look at – he is absolutely ripped.”

The insider added: “Zachariah is the whole package. Plus with a famous sister he knows how to handle the limelight.”

The confirmed line-up

10 sexy singletons have been confirmed for the upcoming season, including an Irish contestant.

Find out everything you need to know about this year’s Islanders below:

Ruchee Gurung

Ruchee Gurung was the first contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The 24-year-old hails from Sutton, and works as a Beautician.

When asked why she signed up for Love Island, Ruchee said: “I’m single and looking for love, and it’s the perfect opportunity for me to find someone.”

“I’m a relationship kind of girl, but so far it’s not worked out for me. So I’m looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa.”

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde was the second contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The 24-year-old hails from Essex, and is a Semi-Professional Footballer.

The sports star has a big connection to a former contestant, who appeared on the show in 2021.

Tyrique revealed: “Toby Aromolaran is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school.”

When asked what he’ll bring to the vila, he said: “I’ll bring vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty. I don’t sit on the fence, if I have an opinion I will speak up. I’m also not afraid to go after what I want.”

Molly Marsh

Molly Marsh was the third contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The 21-year-old is from Doncaster, and works as a Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator.

The stage star has actually been in the Love Island villa before, as she was invited to tour the villas in Mallorca and South Africa as an influencer in the past.

Molly revealed: “With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa.”

“Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible.”

When asked why she’s signed up for the show, Molly said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone.”

“I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

George Fensom

George Fensom is also heading into the Love Island villa this summer.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Bedford, works as a Business Development Executive.

George said: “I’m the first person to bring the vibe up, I’m always dancing, I’m always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance, I’m gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the Villa.”

When asked to share what he’s looking for in a partner, he said, “Drive: I want them to be passionate about something, whether it’s a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays.”

“I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me – although I don’t believe that’s physically possible. I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner.”

Catherine Agbaje

Catherine Agbaje, who hails from Dublin, is looking for love in the Love Island villa this summer.

The 22-year-old works as a Commercial Real Estate Agent, and describes herself as “fun, flirty” and “never boring”.

“I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face,” she said.

When asked to share something not many people know about her, Catherine added: “My teeth are real, people always think they are veneers! I had braces when I was younger.”

“I have two degrees, I have my undergrad and my masters in Psychology and Sociology and Real Estate.”

Mehdi Edno

French man Mehdi Edno is heading into the Love Island villa this summer.

The 26-year-old, who splits his time between Bordeaux and London, works as a Communications Manager.

When asked if he’s ready to find ‘the one’, Medhi said: “Yes. I’ve been busy for the last few years with work, and doing my Masters degree but now I’m done with the busy schedule, and ready to find love.”

As for what he’s looking for in a partner, he added: “Looks are important but they aren’t everything, a good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I’m looking for.”

Ella Thomas

Ella Thomas was the seventh contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The 23-year-old hails from Glasgow, and works as a Model.

Ella also has some celebrity connections, as she once appeared in a movie alongside Brad Pitt.

When asked to share her claims to fame, she said: “I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.”

The Scottish model also insisted she’s “wifey material”, before adding: “I’m the whole package, I know what I want in life and I’ve got a big heart.”

Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find love in Mallorca this summer.

The 26-year-old, from Sheffield, works as a Gas Engineer.

Before entering the villa, Mitchel admitted he’s “really picky”, and said: “I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with. I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one.”

“I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.”

Jess Harding

Jess Harding was the ninth contestant confirmed for the summer series of Love Island 2023.

The 22-year-old hails from London, and works as an Aesthetics Practitioner.

When asked why someone should want to date her, Jess said: “Firstly I think I’ve got quite a big personality and I’ve got a heart of gold. I can stand up for myself if I need to. I’m honest, and I love, love. I’m also a really good girlfriend.”

Revealing her biggest “icks”, she confessed: “When a guy stunts for money, that’s an ick. Showing off all their designer clothes because most of the time they’re probably fake anyway! Another one is when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him. Lunch Boxes also – just go to Tesco and get a meal deal!”

André Furtado

André Furtado completes the original lineup for the summer series of Love Island this year.

The 21-year-old from Dudley is a Business owner, and has promised to teach his fellow Islanders a thing or two in the villa.

“I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie,” he said.

André also admitted he falls in love too quickly, and confessed: “When I look at beautiful ladies, before I’ve said hello to them I’ve already fallen in love. I’m already planning the wedding.”