Everything you need to know about the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

The awards show takes place this Sunday, June 6

By
Sophie Clarke
-
BAFTA.ORG

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards take place this Sunday, June 6.

Richard Ayoade will host the awards show for the second year in a row, which will air on BBC One from 7pm.

Nominees who are unable to attend the ceremony because of Covid restrictions will be able to appear on the red carpet in hologram form.

