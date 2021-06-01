Everything you need to know about the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards take place this Sunday, June 6.
Richard Ayoade will host the awards show for the second year in a row, which will air on BBC One from 7pm.
Goss.ie will be live tweeting the best red carpet looks on the night – so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.
Nominees who are unable to attend the ceremony because of Covid restrictions will be able to appear on the red carpet in hologram form.
Fans can also apply to appear on the red carpet via hologram, where they can ask their favourite celebs a question live.
After being offered a choice of digital red carpet outfits, the chosen fan’s hologram will be introduced to their famous interviewee by presenters Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley.
Fans can sign up to be part of the red carpet experience from 12pm until 2pm on the day of the awards show.
The nominees were announced back in April, and include Irish stars Paul Mescal and Graham Norton.
Irish drama Normal People, the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, and its’ director Lenny Abrahamson also received nominations.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Leading actress
- Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three
- Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One
- Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Leading actor
- John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One
- Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three
- Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One
- Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4
Supporting actress
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix
- Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
- Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One
- Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4
- Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix
- Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One
Supporting actor
- Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix
- Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One
- Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV
- Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One
- Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix
Entertainment performance
- Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4
- Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV
- Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
- David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One
- Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
- Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
- Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix
- Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4
- Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix
- Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three
- Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix
- Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three
- Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4
Drama series
- Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic
- I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic
- Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic
- The Crown – Netflix
Single drama
- Anthony – BBC One
- BBW – Channel 4
- Sitting In Limbo – BBC One
- The Windermere Children – BBC Two
Mini-series
- Adult Material – Channel 4
- I May Destroy You – BBC One
- Normal People – BBC Three
- Small Axe – BBC One
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty – BBC One
- Coronation Street – ITV
- EastEnders – BBC One
- Hollyoaks – Channel 4
International
- Little America – Apple TV+
- Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic
- Unorthodox – Netflix
- Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV
- Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts
- Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One
- The Masked Singer – ITV
Comedy entertainment programme
- Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two
- Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One
- The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4
- The Ranganation – BBC Two
Scripted comedy
- Ghosts – BBC One
- Inside No 9 – BBC Two
- Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three
- This Country – BBC Three
Features
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave
- Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV
- Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two
- The Repair Shop – BBC One
Daytime
- Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One
- Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two
- The Chase – ITV
- The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4
Must-see moment
- Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed
- Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent
- EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle
- Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference
- Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’
- The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears
Current affairs
- America’s War On Abortion – ITV
- Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two
- The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4
- The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English
Single documentary
- American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix
- Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One
- Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four
- Surviving Covid – Channel 4
Factual series
- Crime & Punishment – Channel 4
- Hospital – BBC Two
- Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4
- Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two
Reality and constructed factual
- Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One
- Race Across The World – BBC Two
- The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4
- The Write Offs – Channel 4
Specialist factual
- Extinction: The Facts – BBC One
- Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4
- The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two
- The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix
News coverage
- BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One
- Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4
- Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two
- Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News
Sport
- Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1
- England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video
- England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket
- London Marathon 2020 – BBC One
Live event
- Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four
- Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two
- The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One
- The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic
Short-form programme
- Criptales – BBC Four
- Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey
- The Main Part – BBC iPlayer
- They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV