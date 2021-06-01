Everything you need to know about the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards take place this Sunday, June 6.

Richard Ayoade will host the awards show for the second year in a row, which will air on BBC One from 7pm.

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the best red carpet looks on the night – so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.

Nominees who are unable to attend the ceremony because of Covid restrictions will be able to appear on the red carpet in hologram form.

Fans can also apply to appear on the red carpet via hologram, where they can ask their favourite celebs a question live. After being offered a choice of digital red carpet outfits, the chosen fan’s hologram will be introduced to their famous interviewee by presenters Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley. Fans can sign up to be part of the red carpet experience from 12pm until 2pm on the day of the awards show. The nominees were announced back in April, and include Irish stars Paul Mescal and Graham Norton. Irish drama Normal People, the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel, and its’ director Lenny Abrahamson also received nominations. Check out the full list of nominees below: Leading actress Billie Piper, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People – BBC Three

Hayley Squires, Adult Material – Channel 4

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Letitia Wright, Small Axe – BBC One

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You – BBC One Leading actor John Boyega, Small Axe – BBC One

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You – BBC One

Paul Mescal, Normal People – BBC Three

Shaun Parkes, Small Axe – BBC One

Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central – Channel 4 Supporting actress Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Leila Farzad, I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Rakie Ayola, Anthony – BBC One

Siena Kelly, Adult Material – Channel 4

Sophie Okonedo, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You – BBC One Supporting actor Kunal Nayyar, Criminal: UK – Netflix

Malachi Kirby, Small Axe – BBC One

Michael Sheen, Quiz – ITV

Micheal Ward, Small Axe – BBC One

Rupert Everett, Adult Material – Channel 4

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – Netflix Entertainment performance Adam Hills, The Last Leg – Channel 4

Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers – ITV

Claudia Winkleman Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? At Christmas – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Romesh Ranganathan, The Ranganation – BBC Two Male performance in a comedy programme Charlie Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic – Sky One

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Paul Ritter, Friday Night Dinner – Channel 4

Reece Shearsmith, Inside No 9 – BBC Two Female performance in a comedy programme Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education – Netflix

Daisy Haggard, Breeders – Sky One

Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

Emma Mackey, Sex Education – Netflix

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Mae Martin, Feel Good – Channel 4 Drama series Gangs of London – Sky Atlantic

I Hate Suzie – Sky Atlantic

Save Me Too – Sky Atlantic

The Crown – Netflix Single drama Anthony – BBC One

BBW – Channel 4

Sitting In Limbo – BBC One

The Windermere Children – BBC Two Mini-series Adult Material – Channel 4

I May Destroy You – BBC One

Normal People – BBC Three

Small Axe – BBC One Soap and continuing drama Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

EastEnders – BBC One

Hollyoaks – Channel 4 International Little America – Apple TV+

Lovecraft Country – Sky Atlantic

Unorthodox – Netflix

Welcome To Chechnya: The Gay Purge – BBC Four Entertainment programme Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

Life & Rhymes – Sky Arts

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Masked Singer – ITV Comedy entertainment programme Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe – BBC Two

Rob & Romesh Vs – Sky One

The Big Narstie Show – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two Scripted comedy Ghosts – BBC One

Inside No 9 – BBC Two

Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

This Country – BBC Three Features Big Zuu’s Big Eats – Dave

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace – ITV

Mortimer And Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

The Repair Shop – BBC One Daytime Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On – BBC One

Richard Osman’s House Of Games – BBC Two

The Chase – ITV

The Great House Giveaway – Channel 4 Must-see moment Bridgerton- Lady Whistledown is revealed

Diversity on Britain’s Got Talent

EastEnders – Gray kills Chantelle

Gogglebox – Reactions to Boris Johnson’s news conference

Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat – ‘Mee-cro-wah-vay’

The Mandalorian – Luke Skywalker appears Current affairs America’s War On Abortion – ITV

Italy’s Frontline: A Doctor’s Diary – BBC Two

The Battle For Hong Kong – Channel 4

The Cyprus Papers Undercover – Al Jazeera English Single documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door – Netflix

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism & Me – BBC One

Locked In: Breaking The Silence – BBC Four

Surviving Covid – Channel 4 Factual series Crime & Punishment – Channel 4

Hospital – BBC Two

Losing It: Our Mental Health Emergency – Channel 4

Once Upon A Time In Iraq – BBC Two Reality and constructed factual Masterchef: The Professionals – BBC One

Race Across The World – BBC Two

The School That Tried To End Racism – Channel 4

The Write Offs – Channel 4 Specialist factual Extinction: The Facts – BBC One

Putin: A Russian Spy Story – Channel 4

The Rise of The Murdoch Dynasty – BBC Two

The Surgeon’s Cut – Netflix News coverage BBC News At Ten: Prime Minister Admitted To Intensive Care – BBC One

Channel 4 News: Deterring Democracy – Channel 4

Newsnight: Covid Care Crisis – BBC Two

Sky News: Inside Idlib – Sky News Sport Bahrain Grand Prix – Sky Sports Formula 1

England V France: The Final of Autumn Nations Cup – Amazon Prime Video

England v West Indies Test Cricket – Sky Sports Cricket

London Marathon 2020 – BBC One Live event Life Drawing Dive! – BBC Four

Springwatch 2020 – BBC Two

The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance – BBC One

The Third Day: Autumn – Sky Atlantic Short-form programme Criptales – BBC Four

Disabled Not Defeated: The Rock Bans With Learning Disabilities – Vice/Noisey

The Main Part – BBC iPlayer

They Saw The Sun First – Red Bull TV