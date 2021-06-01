The star-studded list of presenters for the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards has...

The star-studded list of presenters for the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards has been revealed.

The awards show takes place this Sunday, June 6, hosted by Richard Ayoade for the second year in a row.

Irish stars Nicola Coughlan and Adrian Dunbar will present the show alongside Years and Years star Olly Alexander, Maya Jama and Oti Mabuse.

Zawe Ashton, Bill Bailey, Rob Beckett, Cush Jumbo, Rose Matafeo, Golda Rosheuvel and Lydia West will also present on the night.

Jamie Demetriou, Catherine O’Hara, Tommy Jessop, Jon Snow, Bob Mortimer with Paul Whitehouse and Catherine Zeta-Jones will guest presenter via video call.

Nominees for Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Entertainment Performance, Male Performance in a Comedy, Female Performance in a Comedy and the Virgin Media Must-See Moment will attend the event in-person; including Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Other nominees will attend the show digitally.

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the best red carpet looks on the night – so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.

Check out everything you need to know about Sunday’s show, including the full list of nominees, here.