Everything we know about Love Island star Tanyel Revan’s fiancé Ediz

Tanyel Revan has announced her engagement to her beau Ediz.

Taking to Instagram on November 15, the Love Island star shared a sweet video of the romantic proposal.

The hairdresser wrote: “I said YES to marrying my best friend and soul mate 🤍.”

A post shared by Tanyel Revan

“It was always you 🤍,” Tanyel sweetly added.

A host of her Love Island co-stars took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Ron Hall penned: “Could not be happier for you both, you deserve all the happiness in the world! Congratulations!! Bring on the celebrations 🍾,” while his ex-girlfriend wrote: “TANYEL 😭😭😭😭😭 this video ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you so much you deserve the world so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Samie Elishi commented: “Omg omg omg. Congratulations my beautiful🥹❤️❤️.”

Tanyel told The UK Sun of her engagement to Ediz: “It was crazy. I feel like this is the quickest that anyone has gotten engaged after Love Island. It’s very mad, but it’s really exciting.”

“Obviously I said yes. I was really excited. I couldn’t believe it. I was so excited. My ring is yellow gold. It’s exactly how I wanted it. The clarity is so good, it’s amazing.”

“I am over the moon. I feel like it’s natural. I felt it was coming, I knew it was time for it to come. When you know you know. There’s no way I could’ve been with anyone else.”

The Love Island star is 27 years old, while her fiancé Ediz celebrated his 31st birthday in July.

Tanyel and Ediz first got together when she was just 20 years old, but they drifted apart.

Following her stint on the 2023 winter series of Love Island, the couple reconnected.

The 27-year-old teased her new relationship in March during the reunion show.

After Spencer Wilks revealed he and Tanyel had planned on catching up with each other after the show, Tanyel said: “Yeah. However, I’m currently seeing someone.”

Spencer, who was briefly coupled up with Tanyel in the villa, then confirmed: “I am as well.”

Tanyel and Ediz went Instagram official with their romance in May.

At the time, the Love Island star shared a sweet snap with her beau in Dubai, captioning it: “My soulmate 🫶.”