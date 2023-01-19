Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Tanyel Revan

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island was full of drama during tonight’s episode, as a fight kicked off between two of the Islanders.

But that wasn’t the only bombshell moment, as Tanyel confronted Kai, who she’s coupled up with, for talking to Anna-May.

Pulling him for a chat on the terrace, she told him: “You didn’t do anything wrong, but I actually got really jealous and I don’t like it.”

Kai replied: “The fact that you’ve told me that you were jealous is the first intel that I’ve actually got that you actually like me.”

Tanyel then said: “I know and this is what I wanted to talk to you about, it really annoyed me that you spoke to someone else, that obviously shows me that I like you…”

Tanyel’s reaction attracted a lot of attention on Twitter, as fans compared her to Anna Vakili, who appeared on the fifth season of Love Island.

Anna’s most epic moment on the show was when she dramatically confronted Jordan for flirting with fellow Islander India, despite being coupled up with her.

Viewers shared a clip of Anna and Jordan’s row on Twitter, and suggested Tanyel sounds and acts just like her.

