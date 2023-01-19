Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Tanyel Revan

Love Island was full of drama during tonight’s episode, as a fight kicked off between two of the Islanders.

But that wasn’t the only bombshell moment, as Tanyel confronted Kai, who she’s coupled up with, for talking to Anna-May.

Pulling him for a chat on the terrace, she told him: “You didn’t do anything wrong, but I actually got really jealous and I don’t like it.”

Kai replied: “The fact that you’ve told me that you were jealous is the first intel that I’ve actually got that you actually like me.”

Tanyel then said: “I know and this is what I wanted to talk to you about, it really annoyed me that you spoke to someone else, that obviously shows me that I like you…”

Tanyel’s reaction attracted a lot of attention on Twitter, as fans compared her to Anna Vakili, who appeared on the fifth season of Love Island.

Anna’s most epic moment on the show was when she dramatically confronted Jordan for flirting with fellow Islander India, despite being coupled up with her.

Viewers shared a clip of Anna and Jordan’s row on Twitter, and suggested Tanyel sounds and acts just like her.

This is gonna be Tanyel at some point this season I feel #loveisland #loveislanduk

pic.twitter.com/O7WM2ME9lI — ᴛᴀsʜᴀ ʟᴏᴜɪsᴇ | – 💛 (@eds_afterglow) January 19, 2023

Tanyel is a mix of these two #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/krjzVsZUTF — mr bundasliga (@Paigedeservest1) January 19, 2023

What Tanyel wanted to do whilst Kai was talking to Anna #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/VZvRsD702O — Loli (@LoliJs97) January 19, 2023

Kai better watch his back before Tanyel pops up on him like Anna did Jordan #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/AKD6sGbVvm — thembzee (@imthembe) January 19, 2023

Tanyel and Kai are just Anna and Jordan 2.0 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ro5D9z6kFQ — Maisie (@maisier1616) January 19, 2023

