Love Island fans react as fight breaks out between two Islanders

Love Island served up plenty of drama tonight, as a fight broke out between two Islanders.
During the episode, the Islanders played a game of dares-meets-beer pong, which stirred up some serious tension in the villa.
As the Islanders made some mad moves, Tanya was dared to snog the three boys she thinks are the best kissers, but didn’t choose Shaq – who she’s coupled up with.
After the game, Shaq appeared annoyed as the boys debriefed on the night’s antics.
The camera then cut to Shaq telling Haris to “shut the f**k up”, which escalated into a full-blown row as the other boys jumped in to separate them.
The episode then ended on a cliffhanger, and it’s safe to say viewers were enthralled by the sudden argument – and took to Twitter to react to the drama.
WELL THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/ySO0hYstGu
— love island & stuff 🏝 (@DxllDxllx) January 19, 2023
SHAQ STARTING OH MY DAYSSSSS #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/IXffKKpAbi
— lv 🏝️ (@lola_dreaming) January 19, 2023
THE BOYS ARE FIGHTING SND IM SMILINGGG #loveislanduk #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ttFXJJ77xx
— daberrr🤞🏿 (@cutequeenbaddie) January 19, 2023
THIS IS THE TEA I WANTED TO SEE #LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/j8ItnKweyh
— ur mum’s wifey (@Clg4sza) January 19, 2023
Where did this fight come from? #Loveisland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/gUKRscFHbS
— ola.onyeiwu (@ola_onyeiwu2) January 19, 2023
THE BOYS ARE FIGHTING OVER TANYA, THATS WHAT WE LIKE TO SEE 😛 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #Tanya pic.twitter.com/kCMKwFGZWF
— tj (@itstj111) January 19, 2023
