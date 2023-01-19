Love Island fans react as fight breaks out between two Islanders

Love Island served up plenty of drama tonight, as a fight broke out between two Islanders.

During the episode, the Islanders played a game of dares-meets-beer pong, which stirred up some serious tension in the villa.

As the Islanders made some mad moves, Tanya was dared to snog the three boys she thinks are the best kissers, but didn’t choose Shaq – who she’s coupled up with.

After the game, Shaq appeared annoyed as the boys debriefed on the night’s antics.

The camera then cut to Shaq telling Haris to “shut the f**k up”, which escalated into a full-blown row as the other boys jumped in to separate them.

The episode then ended on a cliffhanger, and it’s safe to say viewers were enthralled by the sudden argument – and took to Twitter to react to the drama.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.