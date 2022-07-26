Emily Atack ‘secretly dating Big Brother star’

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Emily Atack is reportedly dating former Big Brother star Liam McGough.

In photos published by The Sun, the Inbetweeners star was spotted leaving a posh restaurant in London with her new rumoured beau over the weekend.

A source told the publication: “They’ve been dating for a short while but it’s started to get more serious recently. This weekend was a smart dinner together and they’re clearly having a good time.”

Emily, 32, split from her boyfriend Jude Taylor last August, and has since been linked to Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice and footballer Jack Grealish.

The insider continued: “Emily has been career-focused recently, she’s shrugged off talk of men and dating, etc.”

“But if you ask her, she feels really strongly she should be able to throw herself into having a good time and enjoying life just as much as any famous man should be allowed to.”

