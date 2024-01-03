Emily Atack breaks silence after report claims her boyfriend is ‘step-cousin she’s known for years’

Emily Atack has broken her silence after a report claimed that her boyfriend and the father of her unborn baby is her “step-cousin she’s known for years.”

The Inbetweeners star is currently five months pregnant, and confirmed the exciting news on social media last week.

The DailyMail recently reported that Emily’s mother Kate Robbins is the sister of Alistair’s stepmother Jane Garner – making them step-cousins.

Emily has since taken to her Instagram stories to thank fans for their support ever since her pregnancy announcement.

In a picture of her baby bump, while sitting down to enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit she wrote: “Overwhelmed by all the messages of support, thank you.”

“I’m stuck at home and very sick. So your kind messages really do cheer me up. So do M&S ginger biscuits, turns out.”

The 34-year-old announced her pregnancy last week on the social media platform.

She wrote alongside a picture, debuting her baby bump: “Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!!”

“I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me Every day is mixed with thrill, fear, joy, hysteria, topped off with a lot of vomiting – a bit like when you’ve just stepped off of the Oblivion at Alton Towers on a hangover,” she continued.

“I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing.

“We can already sense the baby is reclined on a mattress of peanut butter and jam sandwiches in there, demanding more chocolate buttons. I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all.”

“You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go,” she added.

It’s understood Emily and Alistair have known each other for decades, as Emily’s aunt started dating Alistair’s late father Stephen Garner in the early 90s before they wed in 1994.

A source told MailOnline: “Emily and Alistair have grown close over the past 12 months.”

“It was unexpected but their family is delighted for them. They make a great couple and everybody is excited for their new arrival.”

The actress is five months pregnant and although she did not name her boyfriend Alistair in her announcement post, The Sun has reported that the couple have been “nesting” together at their new home in London.

An insider told the publication: “Emily is delighted by the happy news and has been pleased to tell family and close friends about her little one on the way.”

“It’s the perfect end to her year and she feels over the moon,” the source added.

Emily kept her pregnancy news to herself this year, and had been laying low on social media.

The news comes just over a year after she split from former Big Brother star Liam McGough.

Goss.ie have contacted Emily’s representatives for comment.