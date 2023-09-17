Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling spotted without their wedding rings amid separation rumours

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling were spotted without their wedding rings over the weekend, amid rumours they are “spending time apart”.

Back in June, it was reported that the singer and her art dealer husband’s marriage has suffered due to their hectic schedules.

A source told The UK Sun at the time that the pair “remain close for the sake of their son Arthur”, but that they had been living “separate lives”.

Neither Ellie or Caspar have spoken out about the split rumours but in new photos published by MailOnline, they were seen looking glum as they walked through West London together.

Their wedding rings were noticeably absent from their fingers, as the pair walked with some distance between them.

According to the publication, Ellie recently ended her close friendship with Zac Goldsmith in a bid to save her marriage with Caspar.

Revealed: Ellie Goulding, 36, ends her 'friendship' with Tory peer Zac Goldsmith, 48,so she can focus on her marriage to art dealer Caspar Jopling https://t.co/46k49aW3cs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 5, 2023

Ellie and Caspar started dating in 2017, and they tied the knot two years later after a 12 month engagement.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Arthur, in 2021.