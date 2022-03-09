Elizabeth Hurley sends emotional message to Shane Warne’s daughter after his sudden death

Elizabeth Hurley has sent an emotional message to Shane Warne’s daughter, following his sudden death last week.

The Australian cricket legend died of a suspected heart attack on March 4, at the age of 52.

The British actress was previously engaged to the sports star, but the pair sadly split in December 2013.

The couple’s relationship attracted a lot of media attention, and Shane previously admitted his time with Elizabeth was the “happiest” he’s ever been.

The 52-year-old has been left heartbroken over her ex-fiancé’s sudden death, and has reached out to his youngest daughter Summer on social media.

After the 19-year-old posted a heartbreaking tribute to her father on Instagram, Elizabeth commented under the post: “I love you, Summer. Your daddy worshipped you ❤️.”

Elizabeth’s son Damian also replied: “I love you so much.”

Shane, who was once the captain of the Australia national team, was considered one of the greatest bowlers in cricket history.

His death was confirmed by his management company last week who said: “It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March.”

“Shane was found unresponsive in his Villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

The 52-year-old is survived by his three children Brooke, 24, Summer, 19, and Jackson, 22, whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.