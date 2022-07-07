EastEnders star Louisa Lytton marries fiancé Ben Bhanvra in Italy

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton has married her fiancé Ben Bhanvra. The actress, who is best known for playing Ruby Allen in the soap, and her beau finally made it down the aisle after being forced to postpone their big day three times. The couple tied the knot in Italy, with the bride wearing a stunning jumpsuit and matching headband for the occasion.

The groom donned a cream shirt and olive green trousers.

A pal shared a snap of the newly weds to their Instagram Stories, and wrote: “I set these two up on a date in 2017 and this weekend I watched them finally get married in front of their daughter and loved ones.”

“Very surreal but very amazing moment. They couldn’t be more suited and I couldn’t be happier for them!”

Louisa and Ben welcomed their first child together in September last year – a daughter named Aura.