EastEnders star June Brown leaves lavish estate to her five children

EastEnders star June Brown has left behind a lavish £1 million estate to her five children.

The actress, who played the iconic Dot Cotton for more than 30 years on the soap, died aged 95 back in April.

In her will, June requested the money be divided equally between her five children.

Dot Cotton was always a much-loved character and was one of the soap’s longest-running characters.

June joined the soap in 1985, the year the BBC show launched for the first time. She remained on the series until 1993, then returned again from 1997 to 2020.

At the time of her death, an EastEnders spokesperson said: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.”

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments.”