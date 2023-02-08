Eagled-eyed fans spot Love Island 2023 star in Iain Stirling’s TV series

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted one of the Love Island 2023 stars in Iain Stirling’s TV series.

The ITV show, titled Buffering, first aired in August 2021.

After a year hiatus, the series is set to return sometime this year.

One fan took to TikTok to share a clip from Iain’s TV series, after noticing Love Island 2023 star Olivia Hawkins in the background.

Viewers also took to Twitter to point out the actress’ involvement in the show.

One Twitter user wrote: “watching Ian Stirlings programme #Buffering and Olivia is in it!!,” while a second said: “Just spotted Olivia from #loveisland on Ian stirrings Buffering.. she really is everywhere!”

A third wrote: “OH MY GOD Olivia is in Buffering,” while a fourth tweeted: not olivia being in that buffering show with iain stirling 👀 .”

Olivia also knew her Love Island co-star Zara Deniz prior to entering the villa.

The pair both starred in the music video for Dapz’s 2019 track, titled Take You Away.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

