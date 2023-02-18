Dumped Love Island star Tanyel reveals which Islanders she thinks are playing a game

Tanyel Revan has revealed which Islanders she thinks are playing a game.

The reality star was dumped from the villa after Jordan Odofin chose to recouple with Ellie Spence over her.

The 26-year-old has since been vocal about a number of contestants she had friction with in the villa.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Tanyel was asked: “Do you think anyone is planning a game?”

Grinning, the 26-year-old responded: “Shaq [Muhammad] and Liv [Hawkins] seem to be quite interfering with what everyone else is doing, so that just makes me question what they’re in it for.”

“Tanya [Manhenga] will not put up with Shaq’s ways, and I feel like when he comes across a little bit like, too much, and I think once – with her when she gets the ick she just won’t go back.”

“I just don’t see it working out in the long run.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

