Dumped Love Island star Sharon says she ‘doesn’t agree’ with how Faye is treating Teddy

"I am quite upset that nobody stepped in to say anything..."

Dumped Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has admitted she “doesn’t agree” with how Faye Winter is treating Teddy Soares.

Their has been serious tension in the villa since Friday night’s show, which saw Faye erupt at Teddy over a clip shown during the Movie Challenge.

The clip showed Teddy admitting he was “sexually attracted” to one of the Casa Amor girls Clarisse.

The 26-year-old defended himself by insisting nothing happened between him and Clarisse in the second villa – as he slept outside the whole time he was there.

As Teddy tried to smooth things over with Faye, she refused to speak to him and loudly screamed at him in front of the whole villa – sparking major backlash from viewers.

In an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, Sharon addressed the ‘Feddy’ situation, admitting she has a “lot of emotion” towards it.

She said: “I am friends with them both, like very close. I love them as a couple, I love them as individuals, so it is very hard for me.”

“I don’t agree with how Faye spoke to Teddy and I am quite upset that nobody stepped in to say anything. But equally, I also know that we see 24 hours of filming to 30 hours of filming in one hour, so there will be so much of the story that we have not seen.”

“So yeah I don’t agree with how Faye spoke to Teddy but equally I can tell the girl is hurting and there are a lot of things that she hasn’t dealt with which obviously triggered her in this situation.”

“How Teddy’s handled the situation is like amazing. It’s really mature and you can just tell that he adores Faye a lot by how he’s handled it and how he’s tried to understand how she feels,” Sharon added.

It comes after Faye’s family, who are running her social media accounts while she’s in the villa, addressed the backlash from Friday night’s episode.

They said: “We understand that fans of Love Island have opinions on Friday night’s episode. While we don’t want to comment on the events of the show we ask everyone to remember you are watching a highly edited TV show which is created for entertainment – you never see the full picture.”

“Faye is a human, she may not always get things right. There are human beings managing the Islanders’ social media pages who will be seriously effected by your comments.”

“We ask that everyone please remembers this before commenting or messaging. We make no apology for turning off comments, blocking & deleting to protect the mental well-being of ourselves and Faye when she comes out….”

“We hope that we can all get back to enjoying the show together from now on. Love Team Faye x.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.