Dumped Love Island star Layla opens up about cruel trolling: ‘I am an actual person with feelings’

Love Island’s Layla Al-Momani has opened up about her experience with cruel trolling since leaving the villa.

During Casa Amor, the 28-year-old had been getting to know Will Young.

However, the Kingston native was dumped from the villa after the TikTok farmer chose to reunite with his flame Jessie Wynter.

Since leaving the villa, Layla has revealed she’s experienced a lot of cruel trolling.

The 28-year-old told The UK Sun: “The abuse has been a lot. I have struggled with that.”

“If you look at AfterSun, you can see my eyes are really red, because I’ve been crying before.”

“It’s tough because I feel like I have to defend myself but in a really careful way, because anything I say at the moment, people are just like, ‘oh, but you’re this, you’re that’.”

“It’s really wild because ultimately, I do have feelings at the end of the day, I am an actual person with feelings,” Layla continued.

“There’s not been a day that haven’t cried.”

For the first time in Love Island history, Islanders’ Instagram accounts were frozen while they were in the villa – meaning no new content could be published.

However, trolls made a beeline for Layla’s old photos.

“I think they definitely wanted to portray me in a certain way, which I understand,” Layla said of her Love Island experience.

“I was definitely seen more as the sexual, beeline for Will, steal your man type of person, when really it was more silly and fun.”

“There were things that were missed out. I understand ITV can’t post everything, they literally can’t but from the chat with the girls the day after I am being attacked for that for apparently not saying certain things that I did actually say. That is frustrating.”

“That day I was crying my eyes out, I was crying nonstop but we didn’t see any of that. They didn’t want to show it.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

