Dumped Love Island star Claudia addresses fallout with Casey: ‘I think he dragged it out a bit towards the end’

Claudia Fogarty has addressed her fallout with Casey O’Gorman.

The 28-year-old was dumped from the villa on Thursday night alongside Keanan Brand, Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda.

The reality star had previously been in a couple with Casey; however, he decided he wanted to get to know new bombshell Rosie Seabrook – which caused a rift between the Islanders.

Speaking about her romantic connection with Casey, Claudia admitted: “I really did [think we could go the distance], from the minute I went in I was drawn to Casey.”

“The way he looked, the way he came across, he’s the sort of guy I’d take home to my parents. We connected really well and I definitely saw potential.”

“It surprised me towards the end how he handled things because I felt like we could have worked on the outside.”

On the moment she found out Rosie was entering the villa, the 28-year-old said: “I knew as soon as we got the text, I just had a feeling, maybe it was because we were still quite new and he was a slow burner.”

Claudia continued: “My instincts told me that if anyone’s head would turn it would be Casey’s.”

“I think he dragged it out a bit towards the end. I struggle to understand how you can have a connection with someone for three weeks and then all of a sudden have a connection with another girl after three days if you’re a slow burner.”

“I was gutted,” the 28-year-old continued. “I built myself up for it and knew the answer but I didn’t want to hear it.”

“When he told me it hurt because I had genuine feelings for him.”

“I’ve got no hard feelings towards him,” Claudia admitted. “He didn’t handle it in the best way but it’s hard if you like someone else.”

“I hope Rosie and him are happy together, I genuinely wish them all the best.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

