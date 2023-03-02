Dumped Love Island star Olivia reveals where she stands with Jessie after their drama

Dumped Love Island star Olivia has revealed where she stands with Jessie, after their recent drama.

Earlier this week, Jessie called Olivia out after finding out she had been questioning how “genuine” she is behind her back.

Olivia was dumped from the villa on Wednesday night alongside Maxwell, Claudia and Keanan and in her post-exit interview, she revealed where she now stands with her Australian co-star.

She said: “Me and Jessie are on good terms, my opinion of her and Will is separate from what I actually think of her as a person. I think she is a lovely girl but some of her actions were questionable, which other people felt too.”

Speaking about her time on the show, the ring girl said: “It was an absolute whirlwind experience. I am overjoyed to be leaving with Maxwell just as we became exclusive.”

“I found what I was looking for, so I’m excited to get home and see my friends and family and continue on my journey with Maxwell.”

