Dua Lipa speaks out after three fans are injured by scary firework incident at her concert

Dua Lipa has spoken out after three fans were left injured by a scary firework incident at her concert.

The singer was performing at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday when someone in the crowd set off unauthorized and illegal fireworks.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Story, the 26-year-old wrote: “Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto.”

Fireworks were reportedly smuggled & lit up during the closing of @DuaLipa’s #FutureNostalgiaTour show in Toronto last night. pic.twitter.com/Rh29VBZaGf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 28, 2022

“Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my first priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are.”

She continued: “There is an ongoing investigation into the events being conducted and everyone involved is working hard to find out how this incident occurred.”

“Bringing the show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I’m so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way. All my love, Dua.”

According to police officials, three concertgoers were treated for “very minor injuries” after the incident.

The singer is currently in the middle of her Future Nostalgia Tour, which wraps in Australia this coming November.