The couple met on the set of Mary Shelley back in 2016

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley announce their engagement

Douglas Booth and Bel Powley have announced their engagement.

The couple, who met on the set of Mary Shelley back in 2016, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Saturday.

Showing off her ring, Bel wrote: “Football’s coming home…and so is my husband ⚽️⚽️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💍💍💍⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bel Powley (@belpowley)

Douglas also shared the news with his followers, writing: “Very, VERY happy! 😆 @belpowley 🥂❤️”

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore commented on the post: “Ahhh delighted for you both xx”

Florence Pugh wrote: “Ahhhhh!!!! Congratulations chicken!! Amazing news. X,” while Reese Wetherspoon penned: “WOOOOOHOOOOOO!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Douglas Booth (@douglasbooth)