Demi Jones reveals she shared her health scare online before telling her family

Demi Jones has revealed she shared her health scare online before telling her family.

The Love Island star was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last month, after she underwent surgery to remove a lump on her neck.

Before her official diagnosis, the 22-year-old went onto her Instagram Stories to share the news that the lump could potentially be cancerous, before she informed her loved ones.

Speaking to Zeze Millz, Demi said: “When I first found out it could be cancerous, I was in shock and I was crying and I went on social media.”

“I shouldn’t have done that because I hadn’t even told my family yet. I don’t even know why, I can’t even tell you because my head was scrambled and I was like ‘Oh my God, guys!'”

Got to sit down with @Demi_Jones1 to discuss her recent unfortunate news of being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, #LoveIsland , her love life and loads more. Tonight @ 8pm 🤎 pic.twitter.com/u6vTub8XHU — Zeze Millz (@ZezeMillz) June 6, 2021

“I think a week before that I went on my social media and went, ‘Oh I’m going to get this lump checked out’. So straight away I went on there in and I was in shock. But I put it up there and then about five minutes later I thought, ‘Oh no I want to take it off,’ but I couldn’t.”

“Once it’s out there, it’s out there. I think it would’ve looked worst if I deleted it. So then when I first found out that I actually had cancer, I didn’t put it up straight away.”

“My mum was like, ‘Please don’t post it on social media yet.’ But I feel like I have a duty to my followers… Your followers become very attached to your lives in a weird way, and they feel like they know you. It’s lovely but at the same time, it’s invasive at time.”

Sharing her cancer diagnosis at the time, Demi wrote: “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have Thyroid cancer.”

“The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my Thyroid.”

“I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger,” Demi added. “Check your lumps.”

Thankfully Demi’s cancer is treatable, but she’ll have to undergo surgery to remove her entire thyroid, and will be on hormone medication for life.

The reality star is best known for appearing on the winter version of Love Island in 2020, which was filmed in South Africa.