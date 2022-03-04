Davina McCall announces the death of her beloved father in heartbreaking statement

Davina McCall has announced the death of her beloved father in a heartbreaking statement on social media.

The presenter’s dad Andrew McCall passed away on Monday aged 77, following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 54-year-old wrote: “My Dad, Andrew, died on Monday night. He took a turn for the worse on Sunday but thankfully he wasn’t in pain.”

“He was peaceful. Im so grateful for that, and that we could be with him.. He was the best Dad I could ever wish for,” she continued.

“My sister and I hit the jackpot. He always made time for us, opened his (and my amazing mummas) house to all our friends, temporarily adopted mates of mine that needed help.”

“He was a facilitator, always helping people with intros… he knew EVERYBODY. And they ALL loved him!”

“I can’t imagine how many careers and businesses were started because of him.”

“The word legend has been used many times to describe my Dad.”

“He was a bon vivante, loved life, positive to the very end… ‘it just works’ was one of the last phrases he was able to say as Alzheimer’s robbed him of the power of speech.”

Davina concluded her post by writing: “He lived life. He loved us. And we loved him. With all our hearts. He leaves an enormous hole in our lives.”