David Beckham emotional as daughter Harper returns to school

"Please don't go!"

Jodie McCormack
David Beckham took his 10-year-old daughter Harper back to school this morning.

The former football star shares four children with his wife Victoria – Brooklyn, Romeo, Harper and Cruz.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the 46-year-old shared a photo of himself and his daughter having breakfast together before the school run.

 

Alongside the photo, David wrote: “Back to school 😭 A little talk of excitement, a little nervous , but the good news is very happy ❤️ go have fun pretty lady ❤️.”

Victoria took to her Instagram to share a sweet video of an emotional David hugging his daughter, begging her: “Please don’t go! Stay with Daddy!”

The Spice Girls star captioned the post: “Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most,🤔🥴 It’s been an amazing summer! I love you @davidbeckham x”

 

