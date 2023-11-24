Danny Cipriani spotted with Strictly star – days after announcing his split from wife Victoria Rose

Danny Cipriani has been spotted with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Jowita Przystal, just days after announcing his split from his wife, Victoria Rose.

The former England rugby star was married to his wife for two years before they announced their split last week.

A source close to the pair had claimed that up until the summer, all had been well in their marriage.

The 36-year-old was recently revealed as one of the celebrities on Strictly’s Christmas Special, which airs annually on Christmas Day.

The star has been paired up with Jowita and in pictures obtained by The Sun, the pair seemingly appeared to be getting close.

According to the publication, his booking is being seen as a trial run for him being a contestant on the main show.

A TV insider said: “Danny and Jowita look set to become one of the most sensational couples of this year’s festive special.”

“BBC bosses must have had some idea it would be a sizzling pairing on the dancefloor, but on a personal level probably didn’t expect them to get so close, so soon.”

“They join a long line of stars and pros who’ve found themselves growing closer as a result of long, intimate sessions in the rehearsal studio,” the source added.

Danny has only recently split from his wife after tying the knot back in 2021.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Victoria had been increasingly unhappy over the last few months.”

“Things got tense and then she saw some text messages on his phone and it led to some difficult rows between them and they have now split up.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Danny penned: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after 4 years of marriage,” despite their wedding date being just two years ago.

Danny continued: “Whilst we’ve had some wonderful times together, we’ve also recognised we’re on different journeys and whilst this is sad news, it’s also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness.”

“I only wish the best for Victoria and her children.”

Victoria is mum to a daughter named Jade and a son named Kameron from previous relationships.