Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke ‘welcome their first child together’

Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke have reportedly welcomed their first child together.

The Harry Potter star and his long-term beau were papped out for a walk in New York City with a newborn baby on Monday.

The sighting comes just weeks after a rep for the actor confirmed he was set to become a first-time father.

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad! Actor welcomes first child with long-term partner Erin Darkehttps://t.co/zXqBQGmRHV pic.twitter.com/UllyXMxhBY — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 25, 2023

A source told The UK Sun last month: “Daniel is so excited to be a dad. His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents.”

“They have kept it pretty quite up until now but she can’t hide her bump anymore.”

Daniel and Erin began dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of a film they worked on together.

