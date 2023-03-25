Ad
Daniel Radcliffe expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Erin Darke.

Erin debuted her growing baby bump while on a romantic stroll with her beau in New York City.

According to The UK Sun, a rep for Erin has confirmed that the couple are expecting.

A source told the publication: “Daniel is so excited to be a dad.”

“His relationship with Erin is really special and everyone thinks they will be amazing parents.”

“They have kept it pretty quite up until now but she can’t hide her bump anymore.”

Daniel and Erin began dating back in 2012 after meeting on the set of a film they worked on together.

