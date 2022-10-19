Daniel Craig receives royal honour from Princess Anne

Daniel Craig has received a royal honour from Princess Anne.

The late Queen Elizabeth II made the James Bond actor a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George back in January.

The honour was a special nod to the fictional spy, who also holds the same honour.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, The Royal Family shared a photo of Anne, Princess Royal bestowing the honour upon Daniel.

They wrote: “We’ve been expecting you…”

“The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St. Michael and St. George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”

We’ve been expecting you… 🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

Last year, the actor was named an honorary officer of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy – another honour held by James Bond.

Daniel made his debut as James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), and made his last appearance as the iconic character in No Time To Die (2021).

It is yet unclear who will take over the role of the fictional spy in the upcoming series of films.