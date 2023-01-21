Dani Dyer shares sweet pregnancy video after announcing she’s expecting twins

Dani Dyer has shared a sweet pregnancy video after announcing she’s expecting twins with her beau Jarrod Bowen.

The Love Island winner, who already shares a son with her ex Sammy Kimmence, revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Friday evening.

Posting a photo of her son Santiago holding a sign that reads “I’m going to be a big brother”, Dani captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

“So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother,” she continued.

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

The 26-year-old, who is the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, later shared a sweet video via TikTok, documenting her pregnancy so far.

The video included an adorable clip of Dani telling her son Santiago “There’s a baby in mummy’s belly!”

@danidyerx We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS ♡ ♡ So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother.. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait✨ ♬ A Thousand Years – Christina Perri

Dani also documented her growing baby bump with a series of clips of herself in front of the mirror, and of her hospital scans.

The reality star, who shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2018 with Jack Fincham, has been dating West Ham footballer Jarrod since October 2021 – following her split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

Just months after they welcomed their son Santiago, the TV personality split from Sammy in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k; he has since been released from prison.