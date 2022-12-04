Dani Dyer reunites with ex Sammy Kimmence after his release from prison

Dani Dyer has reunited with her ex Sammy Kimmence after his release from prison.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the Love Island star is seen driving a silver Audi, while Sammy looked in the window.

The 26-year-old reunited with their one-year-old son Santiago.

Dani and Sammy split in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud in court, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

In court, Judge Timothy Mousley QC handed Sammy a sentence of 42 months in jail, which he was required to serve at least half of.

After his sentencing, the 26-year-old apologised for being an “awful human” in a letter that was read out in court.

At the time, Dani opened up about taking care of their son on her own, while Sammy was behind bars.