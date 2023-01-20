Dani Dyer reveals she’s expecting twins with footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has announced she’s expecting twins with her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The Love Island winner, who already shares a son with her ex Sammy Kimmence, revealed the exciting news on Instagram.

Posting a photo of her son Santiago holding a sign that reads “I’m going to be a big brother”, Dani captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

“So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother,” she continued.

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

The 26-year-old, who is the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, also included two sweet snaps of her and Jarrod showing off her growing baby bump.

The reality star, who shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2018 with Jack Fincham, has been dating the West Ham footballer since October 2021.

Their romance came following Dani’s split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

Just months after they welcomed their son Santiago, the TV personality split from Sammy in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

He has since been released from prison.