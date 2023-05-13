Dani Dyer reveals exactly how far along she is in her pregnancy

Dani Dyer has revealed exactly how far along she is in her pregnancy.

The Love Island 2018 winner is expecting identical twins with her footballer boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

In February, the 26-year-old took revealed she’s expecting twin girls.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, Dani lip-synced to an audio of Kylie Jenner saying: “So, I’m 34 weeks today… only got a month left,” as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The reality star captioned the video: “34 weeks with our twin girls💖 i still cant believe there is 2 in there🥺 #34weekstoday #identicaltwins.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate Dani, with one writing: “Congrats you look absolutely amazing ❤️😍.”

A second said: “isn’t it amazing what womens bodies can do 🥰,” while a third wrote: “Amazing Dani your looking amazing, little ones will soon be here xx.”

Dani, who is the daughter of EastEnders legend Danny Dyer, already shares a son named Santiago with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

The reality star announced her pregnancy in January by posting a photo of Santiago holding up a sign that reads: “I’m going to be a big brother”.

She captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS.”

“So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

Dani, who shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2018 with Jack Fincham, has been dating West Ham footballer Jarrod since October 2021.

Their romance came following Dani’s split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

Just months after they welcomed their son Santiago, the TV personality split from Sammy in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k. He has since been released from prison.