Dani Dyer pens sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Jarrod Bowen: ‘You are one of a kind’

Dani Dyer has penned a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen on his birthday.

The English footballer, who has been dating the Love Island star since October 2021, turns 26 today.

Taking to Instagram to mark the occasion, Dani shared a series of snaps of her and her “gorgeous” beau.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to my gorgeous boyfriend.. I hope your day is as special as you are to me, you are one of a kind and I love you so much..”

“I can’t wait to spend every single birthday with you and make even more memories.. Now and forever ♡ ♡ ♡”

Dani started dating Jarrod after she split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence last year.

Just months after they welcomed a baby boy named Santiago, the 26-year-old split from Sammy in July after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

Sammy was released from prison earlier this month.