Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen ‘expected to get engaged any day now’

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen are reportedly expected to get engaged “any day now”.

The couple welcomed twin daughters – named Summer and Star, last month.

The Love Island star and her footballer beau are also co-parenting her son Santiago, whom she shares with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

A source close to the couple told The UK Sun: “Everyone’s saying they’ll be engaged any day now. They’re a proper family – they’ve just moved into a new house together and both sides of the family love them as a couple.”

“It’s Dani’s dream to be married now she’s a mum of three – Jarrod has really stepped up as a dad to Santi and they’re so happy together.”

“All their friends are expecting an engagement announcement any day soon – she’d say yes in a flash. It’s something they’ve talked about a lot.”

Dani, who shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2018 with Jack Fincham, has been dating West Ham footballer Jarrod since October 2021.

Their romance came following Dani’s split from her jailbird ex Sammy.

Just months after they welcomed their son Santiago, the TV personality split from Sammy in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k; He has since been released from prison.

