Claudia Winkleman ‘set to host’ brand new BBC talk show

Claudia Winkleman is reportedly set to host her own BBC talk show.

According to The UK Sun, the 50-year-old has already filmed a pilot episode of The Claudia Winkleman Show.

The new series is said to be produced by So Television, who are behind The Graham Norton Show.

 

A source told the publication: “Claudia is fast becoming one of the most popular presenters on the Beeb.”

“Her chat show pilot went down a storm with execs and there is a lot of buzz about it already.”

“She has a razor-sharp wit and knows everyone in the industry, so she’d be perfect.”

Claudia currently hosts Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly and currently fronts the BBC One series The Traitors.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman
