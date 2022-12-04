Claudia Winkleman ‘set to host’ brand new BBC talk show

Claudia Winkleman is reportedly set to host her own BBC talk show.
According to The UK Sun, the 50-year-old has already filmed a pilot episode of The Claudia Winkleman Show.
The new series is said to be produced by So Television, who are behind The Graham Norton Show.
A source told the publication: “Claudia is fast becoming one of the most popular presenters on the Beeb.”
“Her chat show pilot went down a storm with execs and there is a lot of buzz about it already.”
“She has a razor-sharp wit and knows everyone in the industry, so she’d be perfect.”
Claudia currently hosts Strictly Come Dancing alongside Tess Daly and currently fronts the BBC One series The Traitors.
