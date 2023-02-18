Christine McGuinness set for ‘exciting career change’

Christine McGuinness is reportedly set for an “exciting” career change.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star split from her husband Paddy last year after 11 years of marriage.

The TV personalities still live together for the sake of their three children – who all have autism and rely on routine.

According to The UK Mirror, Christine is now set for an exciting career change as she prepares to launch her own fashion line with a friend.

A source told the publication: “Christine has always been independent, but now she wants to be her own boss, too. It’s an exciting time for her.”

Christine and Paddy announced their split on July 22, 2022; however, it is understood that the pair separated in June, and that Christine had been “miserable” after “spending weeks” hiding the news.

In a joint social media statement, they wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

“This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.