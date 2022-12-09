Christine McGuinness reunites with friend Chelcee Grimes – days after they were spotted kissing

Christine McGuinness has reunited with her friend Chelcee Grimes, days after they were spotted kissing.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet video of herself and Chelcee enjoying a night at an art gallery.

Christine captioned the post: “Archives 🦄.”

Last week, Christine was spotted kissing her close pal Chelcee at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park.

An onlooker told The UK Sun: “It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat on a bench outside and enjoyed live music.”

“They were wearing similar woolly hats and even had a little dance at one point. They seemed to be living in the moment and soaking up the festive atmosphere.”

A few days later, Christine and her husband Paddy McGuinness reunited as they put up their Christmas decorations together with their three young children.

The former couple both shared photos of their kids by the Christmas tree to their Instagram Stories.

Gushing over her “little helpers”, Christine said: “I feel like the luckiest lady on earth right now. Dreams do come true.”

Christine and Paddy announced their split on July 22. However, it is understood that the pair separated in June, and that Christine had been “miserable” after “spending weeks” hiding the news.

In a joint social media statement, they wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

“This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.