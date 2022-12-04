Christine McGuinness spotted kissing best friend following split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness has been spotted kissing her best friend following her split from her husband Paddy.

The couple announced they had parted ways after 11 years of marriage on July 22.

Paddy, 48, and Christine, 34, said they will continue living together for the sake of their three autistic children – twins Penelope and Leo, 8, and Felicity, 6.

On Thursday, Christine and her friend Chelcee Grimes were spotted at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the friends are seen sharing a kiss while sitting at a picnic table.

An onlooker said: “It was a sweet moment between Christine and Chelcee as they sat on a bench outside and enjoyed live music.”

“They were wearing similar woolly hats and even had a little dance at one point. They seemed to be living in the moment and soaking up the festive atmosphere.”

However, the couple were reported to have separated in June, and the Real Housewives of Cheshire star had been “miserable” after “spending weeks” hiding the news.

In a joint social media statement, they wrote: “We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

“A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.”

“This was not an easy decision to male but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

“We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.”

“We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted and unnecessary intrusion into our private life.”

“Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter. We’ll be making no further comment,” they added.