Chloe Madeley reveals why she’s still living with ex James Haskell after marriage split

Chloe Madeley has revealed why she’s still living with her ex James Haskell, despite being separated.

The couple announced they had ended their five-year marriage last September, but have remained on good terms for the sake of their one-year-old daughter Bodhi.

The 36-year-old has shared her experience with their unique living arrangements, and confessed it has improved their co-parenting experience.

Chloe told OK! Magazine: “James travels a lot. He’s home two nights a week, so we both get our space.

“And then when he comes home, I’m tired from doing five nights with a screaming baby, so I get to sleep and he’s on the night and morning shift because he’s had the luxury of being in a hotel for five nights.”

The couple also spent Christmas together, as the fitness fanatics believe it is important for Bodhi to have a “sense of family and togetherness” during the holiday season.

The personal trainer also dropped the bombshell that she and James would love to give their daughter a sibling, but admitted it is too “complicated” at the moment.

“I would love for Bodhi to have a sibling. I grew up with three older brothers who are now all married, so now I have three older sisters as well.”

“And we have loads of kids in our family. I want that. I want a full table when I’m 60.”

Chloe confessed she has “no interest” in dating, but remarked: “I do really want more kids. But I don’t know what that would look like right now.”

“There are a lot of different options. I don’t know which one will present itself to me at the right time, but I’m hoping to give her a sibling.”

Chloe, 36, and James, 38, met in 2014 after he invited her to be the face of his supplement line – and their romance began shortly after.

In a statement at the time of their split, Chloe said: “James and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023.”

“We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time – certainly not while the television show was airing – but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand.”

“Beyond this statement, we will not be speaking about this matter publicly, and we would request privacy at this time.”

“Our sole focus now is our beautiful daughter. We shall continue to co-parent with nothing but love.”

In a statement shared later, James added: “It’s with a lot of sadness I write this post, but unfortunately, in the world we live in, it has to be done.”

“My priority is my daughter’s and Chloe’s happiness and security. For that reason, I won’t be commenting any further.”