Chloe Burrows responds to rumours she’s set to return to Love Island for 2023 winter series

Chloe Burrows has responded to rumours she’s set to return to Love Island for the 2023 winter series.

Last summer, Adam Collard shocked fans when he returned to the iconic villa as a bombshell – four years after he first appeared on the show in 2018.

This was the first time bosses invited a former contestant to appear on the show for the second time – which has left fans speculating as to whether another “ultimate bombshell” will enter the villa during the upcoming series.

Fans have looked towards Chloe, who is newly single after her recent split from Toby Aromolaran, as the potential “ultimate bombshell” for the 2023 winter series.

A TikTok user commented under one of the 27-year-old’s recent videos: “My girl need to go back on love island for lifer 🫶🏻🫶🏻,” while a second wrote: “pretty as you need to go back on love island.”

However, it was one comment in particular that caught Chloe’s attention.

One user wrote: “Pretty I want you and Millie to go back on love island xxx”

Chloe appeared to dispel rumours that she would be a bombshell in the upcoming series when she responded: “I’m way too old omg.”

Love Island 2019 contestant Arabella Chi has also been rumoured to re-enter the villa this year.

Earlier this week, the 31-year-old teased her followers with a cryptic post on social media.

Sharing a photo of herself in a swimsuit, Arabella wrote on Instagram: “Super excited for the year ahead coming back on your tv screens this month so keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss it 👀.”

It wasn’t long before fans started questioning whether she was returning to Love Island as a bombshell – following in the footsteps of Adam.

One follower commented: “Back on the tv screens 👀.”

While another asked: “Why u coming back on love island.” [sic]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arabella Chi (@arabellachi)

